Justice David Mangota on Monday reserved judgement in the case in which United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife Ruth are being sued of making false prophecies.

Makandiwa and his wife were in August dragged to the courts by Harare-based businessman Upenyu Mashangwa and his spouse, Blessing, who are demanding $6, 5 million over alleged "fake prophecies, fraud and defamation".

The Mashangwas who are former UFIC members allege that Prophet Makandiwa in 2012 misrepresented that they would encounter a debt cancellation miracle and encouraged them to continue "seeding".

As a result, the couple lost their house in Marlborough, Harare, which was attached and sold for US$500, 000 instead of US$700, 000.

Emerging from Justice Mangota's chambers, on Monday where the case was being heard, the duped couple's attorney, Lewis Uriri, said they had argued the case and they were now waiting for the judgment.

aid that"The case was argued and the Judge s he was reserving his judgment; that is all I can say at the moment."

"My brief ended with an address to the court and that is all I can tell you; we are all waiting until the Judge passes his judgment," said Uriri.

The duped couple are demanding $1, 7 million from Makandiwa, accusing him of recommending a de-registered lawyer, who later reportedly duped them.

They also want $2 million in compensation from Makandiwa for their name which they said was used to advance the prophet's interests.

