As the ANC's election nominations continue at branches across the country, the party's Women's League criticised a report claiming the party would probably split and the economy suffer if Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is elected president in December. By GREG NICOLSON.

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) are firmly behind Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's campaign to become the next party president and in a statement on Monday slammed a report from Standard Bank outlining the potential pitfalls of her election.

The bank's report, titled "The prospects for and implications of an NDZ win", was authored by its analyst Simon Freemantle and issued last week to advise clients on the state of the governing party's election race and the potential political and economic fallout if Dlamini Zuma, who is President Jacob Zuma's chosen successor, is victorious.

"The ANCWL is not surprised that Mr Freemantle and Standard Bank has come out of the closet and shown its colours on their preferred candidate to lead the African National Congress. It is common knowledge that Standard Bank is a corrupt institution and it will support any person that they think will advance the interest of businesses at the expense of the poor and the working class," said...