Nyeri — Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died on Tuesday morning in a road accident on the Thika-Murang'a Highway.

Gakuru was pronounced dead at the Thika Level Four Hospital where he had been rushed for emergency treatment alongside his driver and Personal Assistant who is in critical condition.

County officials say he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Council of Governors had just started plans to airlift him to Nairobi Hospital shortly before he passed on.