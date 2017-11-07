Morocco: HM the King Sends Condolence Message to Us President Over Texas Church Shooting

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to US President, Donald Trump, following a mass shooting at a Church in Texas, leaving several dead and wounded.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the horrible Texas Church shooting. In which many people were unfortunately killed or injured. May the victims rest in peace," said the message.

"The kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns this criminal act, in which innocent people lost their lives while attending a church service," the message underlined.

On this sad occasion, HM the King went on, "I send you, the grieving families and the American people my sincere condolences and deepest sympathy. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and pray that Almighty God comfort you all."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved," the Sovereign said.