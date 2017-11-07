Morocco: Moroccan Sahara, Keystone of Unshakable Covenant of National Unity Sealed Between Throne and People (HM the King)

Rabat — The Moroccan Sahara is the keystone of the unshakable covenant of national unity sealed between the Throne and the people, said HM King Mohammed VI, stressing that the Sahara will remain Moroccan until God inherits the land, whatever sacrifices may be required.

The 42nd anniversary of the Green March and the 60th anniversary of the speech delivered at M'hamid al-Ghizlan are "two historical events" which have in common "the unshakable covenant binding the Throne and the people together when it comes to the nation's territorial integrity, particularly with regard to the Moroccan Sahara," said the Sovereign in his speech, Monday, to the Nation.

"The historic speech at M'hamid al-Ghizlan is highly significant for several reasons. Not only does it represent a milestone in the completion of our territorial integrity, but it also confirmed a basic fact which no one can deny, namely the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the Moroccan people's unwavering commitment to their land," HM the King underlined.

The Sovereign recalled, in this regard, the late HM Mohammed V's statements who, while adressing the representatives of the Sahrawi tribal sheikhs who swore allegiance (bei'a) to him, had underlined Morocco's historical and legitimate rights over its Sahara by solemnly proclaiming: "We will continue to work to recover the Sahara, in keeping with Morocco's historical rights and in accordance with the will of the region's inhabitants... ," adding that this statement "needs no further comment; nor can anyone dispute its credibility."

"It (the statement) conveys more than just a commitment; in fact, it epitomizes the covenant that binds the Throne and the people. It also confirms that the Sahara had always been Moroccan before the artificial dispute over the territory was fabricated," said the Sovereign, stressing that "the Sahara will remain Moroccan until God inherits the land - whatever sacrifices may be required."

"Loyal to that sacred covenant, and based on the above-mentioned historical and political legitimacy, my revered father, His Majesty King Hassan II - blessed be his soul - aptly devised the Green March to recover our southern provinces," HM the King recalled.

"Following in the footsteps of both my grandfather and my father, with the land having been liberated, I have continued to uphold the same commitment to make sure our citizens in those territories are honored, promote development in the region, free our brothers and sisters in the camps and ensure those territories are fully integrated into the motherland," the Sovereign underlined.

In this context, HM the King affirmed that: "Upon my accession to the throne, I pledged before the Almighty and before you to make every effort to defend our territorial integrity and to enable our people in the Sahara to lead a free, dignified life. I have consistently sought to make sure the efforts we make at the international level to defend our legitimate rights go hand in hand with those we make at home to achieve development, in a spirit of solidarity and national consensus."

At the national level, HM the King said that Morocco will not sit by and wait for the desired solution to be found. Instead, the Kingdom will press ahead with its endeavors to promote development in the southern regions and offer the populations there freedom and dignity.

"In this regard, we shall continue to apply the development model specifically designed for these regions and seek, in parallel, to implement the advanced regionalization plan, which will enable the inhabitants of the region to run their own affairs democratically and to contribute to its development," the Sovereign noted.

HM the King also stressed that "as we commemorate the anniversary of the Green March and reminisce on the M'hamid al-Ghizlan Speech, we should draw inspiration from the ideals of true patriotism, from the spirit of loyalty to the nation's sacred values and from sacrifice for the homeland."

It was thanks to those values and to national mobilization across the board that Morocco was able not only to recover its southern provinces, but also to press ahead with its endeavors to achieve progress and keep moving forward, the Sovereign said, noting that "we need to remember those values today and to embody them everywhere - at school, in families and in society - in order to rise to the internal and external challenges our country is faced with."

"I should like, in this regard, to say how proud I am of our Royal Armed Forces and of all our security services, and how much I appreciate their action, sacrifice and constant mobilization, under my leadership, to defend our nation's territorial integrity and ensure security and stability," the Sovereign said.