South Africa: Pretoria Office Park Shutdown By Protesting Taxi Operators

Several taxi associations have vowed to shut down the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency until they are granted permits.

A number of taxis operators staged a sit-in in front of the Glen Manor Office Park in Menlyn where the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency has its offices, in the hope that they will be given permanent permits in order for them to operate across the borders.

Mpho Mthembu, the secretary general of the Maputo N4 Corridor Transport Logistics organisation said taxi operators are not being granted permanent permits which cost in the region of R2000 and are valid for three months.

She said instead they were being issued temporary permits which cost around R13 000 annually.

Mthembu said this was due to a regulatory body not being appointed to grant permanent permits which are renewed annually.

"This is not the first time we are here today, we want our permits, our permits have been held since January," said Mthembu.

She added that various promises had been made to resolve the issues, which never came to fruition.

Businesses affected

Without the permits, we can't cross the borders, whenever you don't have a permit, you get that stuff [a fine]."

"We are asking that we get our permits with immediate effect, because every time they are promising us lies, lies, lies," she said.

Mthembu said they would be willing to shut down the office park until they are given their permits.

"If the CEO doesn't come down to hand us our permit, we are not going anywhere, we are here to stay even if it means the whole week."

Other businesses in the Glen Manor Office Park closed their offices due to the protest action.

Managing director of Evexia, a private mental health day care facility in South Africa, Winston Schoeman said they were unable to provide treatments for their patients on Monday as access to their facility was blocked.

"This is a concern for me as mental illness, like any other illness, can become life-threatening if untreated or if access to treatment is prevented," said Schoeman.

Repeated attempts to contact the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency for comment were unsuccessful.

Source: News24