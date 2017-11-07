7 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: MSMEs to Enjoy 50% Reduction On Certification

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Risikat Ramoni

Lagos — Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been urged to patronise the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in order to enjoy the 50 percent reduction on certification charges, laboratory testing and sales of standards.

In an interview with newsmen at the Lagos International Trade Fair at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Monday, the Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr Osita Aboloma, said all MSMEs will be given a SONCAP import permit at subsidised service charge for importation of raw materials and equipment.

Aboloma who was represented by Mrs Margaret Essiet at the fair, said the aim of the reduction is to ensure the MSMEs register their companies with the SON. He however noted that most business owners registered their companies after commencing production instead of before producing.

"We work with them based on the sector they belong to and make the standards available for each sector. We encourage SMEs to package appropriately whether for local consumption or export," Aboloma stated.

He noted that MSMEs that are into export need to be aware of the standards in the country they plan exporting to, adding that every country has a standard which must be met before a product from other countries can be accepted.

"There are over 250,000 standards globally. It is necessary to know their style of labelling and packaging a product with good quality. All these pave way for market access and whoever is exporting needs to take the standards of every country into cognizance," the DG said.

In order to avoid exported products from being rejected, he said transportation has an important role to play in quality maintenance of the products exported.

"Every product meant for export must be transported under appropriate packaging conditions and under the correct temperature and humidity so that the quality will not go bad.

"A fresh produce meant for transportation should be kept in a refrigerated condition. So that by the time it gets to its location, the quality will still be the same," he advised.

Nigeria

Be Patient With Us, Govt Begs Avengers

The Federal Government, yesterday, pleaded with militant groups in the Niger Delta region, especially the Niger Delta… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.