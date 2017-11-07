Nigeria: Gulak Residents Return Home As Soldiers Repel Invading Boko Haram Insurgents

Yola — Hundreds of fleeing residents have returned to Gulak in Madagali Local Government area after soldiers repelled a massive attack following heavy fighting..

Daily Trust gathered that large number of armed insurgents who thronged the town at about 6:30 am on Monday engaged the military in fierce battle that lasted for four hours, causing residents to flee their homes amid explosions and gun fire.

Some of the displaced residents said they had returned to their homes around 11 pm after news broke that the insurgents were successfully repelled from the town.

" We have just returned home to find that one of our female relatives was killed by stray bullet.while we were hiding in the bush. We are grateful,to the military for their effort, we had all thought the town was lost when we saw Boko Haram boys taking over position and the explosion and gunfire, we thank God ", a resident told our reporter on telephone.

Sources indicated that the assailants were rolled back after soldiers and equipment were quickly drafted from neighboring towns in Northern Adamawa and Southern Borno..

The Madagali Local Council chairman, Muhammad Yusuf who spoke to Daily Trust earlier confirmed an on going battle between the Nigerian military supported by local hunters and the insurgents.

Details about casualty is not yet known but sources indicate that three soldiers and a number of the attackers lost their lives.

Major Badare Akintoye, the spokes person of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi did not answer calls from our reporter.as at the time of filing this report.

The attack came 48 hours after two male suicide bombers sneaked in to the area and blew up themselves at a house on the outskirt of Gulak, killing two civilians.in the process.

Madagali, which was liberated from Boko Haram in 2015 is lying on the border with Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram uprising and Cameroon Republic. The area is surrounded by bushes that connect to Sambisa Forest which is the main hide out of the insurgents.