7 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ugandan Troops in Afgoye Ahead of Planned 'Final' Offensive Against Alshabaab

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ugandan Troops In Afgoye Ahead Of Planned "Final" Offensive Against Alshabaab

Amisom's Ugandan troops have reached the Middle Shabelle town of Afgoye in anticipation of what has been drummed up as the final push on Alshabaab, Radio Dalsan reports.

Radio Dalsan reporter in Afgoye says tens of armored vehicles carrying Ugandan troops arrived at the town and pitching camp at the outskirt.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo had last month requested Uganda, Ethiopia and Djibouti to back the Somali National Army troops in a planned offensive to rout out AlShabaab following the October 14 bombing.

More than 400 people were killed in the attack.

Afgoye is expected to be one of the front line in the offensive.

Ethiopian troops have also been making movements through Gedo region in readiness.

Somalia

AMISOM Launches Attack Against Al-Shabaab

African Union troops in Somalia have launched an operation to flush out al-Shabab militants from the Lower Shabelle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.