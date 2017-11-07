Somalia: Ugandan Troops in Afgoye Ahead of Planned 'Final' Offensive Against Alshabaab

Ugandan Troops In Afgoye Ahead Of Planned "Final" Offensive Against Alshabaab

Amisom's Ugandan troops have reached the Middle Shabelle town of Afgoye in anticipation of what has been drummed up as the final push on Alshabaab, Radio Dalsan reports.

Radio Dalsan reporter in Afgoye says tens of armored vehicles carrying Ugandan troops arrived at the town and pitching camp at the outskirt.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo had last month requested Uganda, Ethiopia and Djibouti to back the Somali National Army troops in a planned offensive to rout out AlShabaab following the October 14 bombing.

More than 400 people were killed in the attack.

Afgoye is expected to be one of the front line in the offensive.

Ethiopian troops have also been making movements through Gedo region in readiness.