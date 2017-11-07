Nigeria: NANS Seeks Open Probe Into N1.6 Trillion Pension Funds

The National Association of Nigeria‎n Students (NANS) has called for an open public investigation into the alleged corruption in the pension fund.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, dated November 2, 2017, NANS President Aruna Kadiri claimed the probe will unravel the circumstances surrounding the Abdulrasheed Maina reinstatement and disengagement.

NANS wants the president to probe the allegation of diversion of the sum of N1.6 trillion and the disbandment of Maina's Pension Reform Task Team.

"The Director of Finance of Maina-led PRTT is now the Director of Pension in PTAD while Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde of the EFCC heads the Police Special Fraud unit in Lagos. We believed that it is not possible for the chairman to steal such huge amount without the finance director and other team members if they actually stole public fund.