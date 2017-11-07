7 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: New British High Commissioner to Namibia Announced

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Kate Airey OBE (Order of the British Empire) has been appointed British High Commissioner to Namibia. She will replace current high commissioner, Jo Lomas, who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment

Airey, who has worked in African countries such as Nigeria and Sierra Leone, will take up her appointment during January 2018.

Lomas was appointed as high commissioner to Namibia in November 2015. She said at the time: "My objectives are to support the government and people of Namibia in increasing economic growth in order to support Namibia's anti-poverty plans. I also want to support the President's [Hage Geingob] openness and transparency agenda which is important for good governance and a strong business climate."

Namibia

Namibian Cyberspace Highly Vulnerable - Katjavivi

Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, has urged fellow parliamentarians to expedite the process… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.