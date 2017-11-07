7 November 2017

Namibia: Car Crash Claims One Life, Injures Several

Ongwediva — A 59- year-old man died instantly after the car in which he was travelling overturned on Saturday evening on the gravel road between Otjorute and Onesi at Olweelo village in the Omusati Region.

The accident occurred on Saturday night at around 22h00.

According to the spokesperson of the Omusati Regional Police, Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo, the driver of a white Toyota D4D with the registration number N1239 RC was driving on the gravel road from Otjorute to Onesi and lost control of the motor vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Shikongo said there were four passengers in the vehicle. One passenger died on the spot while the three other passengers and the driver were rushed to Onesi Health Centre, where they were treated for their injuries.

He said the injured were later all transferred to Tsandi District Hospital where they are believed to be in a stable condition.

Shikongo said that the deceased has been identified as Amunyela Johannes Nashingulu from Okaonde village, Onesi Constituency, Omusati Region.

The police spokesperson said the victim's next of kin have already been informed. The driver has been identified as Eva Kalulu, a female, 44 years old who sustained serious injuries.

The other passengers were Olivia Kuutondokwa, 44, Malakia David, 14, and Aina Amunyela, 7, who were moderately injured, from Okaonde village, Omusati Region.

