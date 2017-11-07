South Africa: Mavuso Appointed BLSA Director

Wayde van Niekerk is in line for another prestigious accolade, it was revealed on Monday, after the 400m world champion… Read more »

Johannesburg — BUSINESS South Africa (BLSA) has appointed Busisiwe Mavuso as Chief Operations Officer and Director of the board. She will be responsible, among others, for Operations; Finance and Administration; Information and Communications Technology; Compliance, Policy and Strategy, Membership Services and Programme Management. "In Busisiwe Mavuso, the BLSA has attracted a strong general manager, a strong defender of our democracy, a change agent who is also a passionate development activist and an advocate of transformation," said Bonang Mohale, the Chief Executive Officer of BLSA. Mavuso expressed excitement at her new role, which she said came when social dialogue needed to be both strengthened and elevated. "This will add a new dimension to my advocacy work and I am excited by this challenge" she said. BLSA represents more than 70 of South Africa's largest businesses and multinational companies. BLSA recently signed a 'Contract with South Africa' and launched an 'Integrity Pledge' through which it aims to create jobs, develop leadership and combat public and private sector corruption and state capture. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.