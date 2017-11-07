7 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Boxing Season Winds Up With Fifth Leg in Mombasa

By Richard Mwangi

The fifth and final leg of the national boxing league will be held at Soko ya Mbuzi in Kongowea, Mombasa County, starting Wednesday till Saturday.

Kenya Boxing Association President John Kameta on Monday said the competition will mark the last leg of this season's league. After the conclusion of the league, top three boxers in each weight category will fight it out in the national Boxing championship next month.

"The number two and three pugilists in the 10 weight categories, according to the accumulated points in the five sessions of the league, will fight it out in an elimination contest. The winner will meet the top seed of the weight category in the final to determine the national champion for 2017," Kameta said.

Champions in various categories will represent Kenya in the Commonwealth Games set for Gold Coast in Australia from April 4-15."

Kenya Defence Forces lead the table standings with 73 points, three ahead of their archrivals, Kenya Police, popularly known as 'Chafua Chafua'.

Police coach, George 'Foreman' Onyango, has said his boys are determined to beat KDF in Mombasa.

