South Africa: Huawei Mate 10 Series Launched in Cape Town

Cape Town — HUAWEI has launched its flagship Mate 10 smartphone series in South Africa, kicking off the 20th AfricaCom, the continent's premier technology, telecommunications and media event held in Cape Town, South Africa. The eagerly-anticipated line, which will run on the Android 8.0 operating system, is powered by the AI Kirin 970 chip, which opens the door to new artificial intelligence (AI) mobile applications. Kirin 970 is the world's first AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU). South Africa is among the first countries to have the Mate Series devices, which include the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro and the Porsche Design Mate 10. Likun Zhao, GM, Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa, expressed delight to bring the Mate 10 Pro and the limited edition Porsche Design Mate 10 to South Africa. "We believe these devices will cater for the South African consumer needs as we enter the age of AI," said the executive. Huawei announced the Mate 10 smartphone series in Germany in October, weeks after in unveiled the Kirin 970 chipset. The company has partnered with Leica and Microsoft among others for some features and functions of the phone. Meanwhile, Huawei was set to announce more partnerships at AfricaCom.

