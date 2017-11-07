Cameroon: Misaje - Industrialization Projects of Hope to Show

CPDM team leader, Dr Fuh Calistus Gentry stresses need to stand by government with Donga Mantung and Misaje in nation's priority development agenda.

Thirty five years of President Paul Biya at the helm of State gave Misaje Sub Division another opportunity to sound off as a product of the New Deal government. In effect, November 6, 2017 was a moment for the special constituency to continue to inspire prosperity for the population. It was against this backdrop that the CPDM team leader and Secretary of State in the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Dr Fuh Calistus Gentry, stressed the need for the population to continue to stand by the New Deal government, championed and projected with inspirations by President Paul Biya since November 6, 1982. Thirty five years after, the Cameroonian spirit is stressed in efforts to promote living together in the face of insurgency in the Far North region and the Anglophone crisis threatening the nation. Dr Fuh Calistus Gentry reminded the population that the concerns of Donga Mantung Division and Misaje in particular are a priority in the development agenda of the nation. It was good news that FCFA 6 billion government package has been made available to enhance road infrastructure in the Division with Misaje's fair share to handle the Oku-Noni-Misaje road, Misaje-Nigeria Frontier and tarring of the difficult stretch of the Ring road on the Banobi hill from Nkambe. The industrialization of the area is promising with the Donga Mantung Frontier Agricultural Programme (FAINAP), taking root. Dr Fuh Calistus Gentry used the anniversary to inspire CPDM supporters and the entire population to propagate the truth about what the government is doing to respond to the concerns of the people, denounce falsehood and rise to the occasion in Misaje and Donga Mantung Division.