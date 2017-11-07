7 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Bamboutos - CPDM Re-Affirms Attachment to New Deal

By David Fosong

This was during celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of President Paul Biya at the helm of the state.

Supporters of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) of Bamboutos Central I, II and Bamboutos North have thanked the national chairman of the CPDM and Head of State, President Paul Biya for his relentless efforts that have helped to safeguard peace and stability as well as his strength to preserve national integration and unity in Cameroon for 35 years.

Through the different presidents of the four sections of Bamboutos, Central I and II of Mbouda and Babadjou, and Bamboutos North in Galim, where Minister Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel, head of the CPDM Permanent Delegation to Bamboutos took pains to visit on November 6, 2017 to share his joy and express thanks for their attachment to President Paul Biya and the institutions he incarnates.

The supporters thanked President Paul Biya for his flexibility and willingness to safeguard the peace and stability that Cameroon has enjoyed for 35 years. They also added their voices to condemn all forms of violence and destruction of private and public property.

The section presidents on behalf of their party supporters in strong terms condemned those who are preaching secession in the two Anglophone regions. They urged Minister Nganou, to transmit to President Paul Biya their support for his constructive role in fostering the needed peace in Cameroon.

Addressing supporters at the various stops, Minister Nganou said that Bamboutos was celebrating 35 years of socio-economic achievements in education and health facilities that President Biya has brought to the door steps of parents and children. He announced to the admiration of the public that the tarring of Babadjou and Bamenda road will start in mid November 2017.

