Cameroon: Yaounde V - Peace, Harmony Valourised

This was the fundamental message of supporters of the New Deal on November 6, 2017.

The spirit of tolerance, consolidation of peace, and the strength of living together are the underlying principles highlighted by the supporters of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement, CPDM, during the celebrations of the 35th anniversary of the New Deal regime of President Paul Biya, who is party Chairman.

The Representative of the CPDM Permanent Divisional Delegation to Mfoundi, Tabi Pierre Emmanuel, said the political anniversary of the Head of State indicates general political unity and reflects democracy which has capitalised his reign.

He called on Cameroonians to live in togetherness, knowing that the nation belongs to everybody and therefore the collective responsibility of all to keep supporting the President in piloting the affairs of the State.

For his part, the CPDM Section President for Mfoundi V, Augustin Bala, appreciated the efforts of the President in the management of crisis in the country, the institution of anti-corruption mechanisms, encouraging electoral reforms and a consistent respect of the electoral calendar.

He urged the youths to keep rallying behind President Biya who will always include them in his development plan. A message from the Anglophone community resident within the municipality praised the diverse ethnic composition of the party, a call to dialogue for lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis.

Subsidies were offered to common initiative groups in the agricultural sector amongst other gestures of goodwill for the progress of all citizens. Meanwhile, some individuals were rewarded for their outstanding services rendered to the party over the years.