Cameroon: Marathon Race - Mohamadou, Tatah, Winners

Over 700 athletes from across the country took part in this year's Sports and Leisure events.

The premises of the Yaounde City Council were exceptionally busy yesterday November 6, 2017. The event was a marathon race to mark the 35th anniversary of the President Biya's ascession to power.

Organised by the Sports and Leisure Sub Committee of the CPDM Party, the event brought together over 700 athletes from across the country. Despite the rain, hundreds of Yaounde inhabitants trooped to the venue as early as 6:00 a.m. to witness the departure of the athletes and to give them their support.

Dance groups from Yaounde and its environs as well as the brass band of the CPDM animated the event. The race kicked off at 7:35 a.m. under the watchful eyes of the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete. The athletes ran through some major streets of Yaounde covering a distance of 18km. At the end of the competition, Mohamadou Oumarou finished first in the male category in 52'02". He was followed by Tchikoua Felix 53'58 and Engolo Sammy Carlos was third. In the women's category Tatah Carine was the winner in 1h03'21".

A roller skates race was equally organised alongside the mini marathon race. In the men's roller skates Ndam Fifen Mohammed emerged winner. In the women's category, Gwan Brenda was the first. Sports for the disabled were not left out. In the men's wheel chair race, Lionel Nsegbe finished first while in the ladies category, Mawe Arlete was the winner.

The President of the Sports and Leisure Sub Committee, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes. He said the massive turnout of the athletes and the public is proof of the fact that Cameroonians love their country and their Head of State.

The event saw the participation of cabinet ministers, officials of the Centre Region and the CPDM party.