Cameroon: CPDM Central Committee - Gratitude, Support Pledges to President Biya

Senior CPDM officials, cabinet ministers, officials of allied parties to the CPDM and heads of diplomatic missions celebrated in unison.

Standing ovations to President Paul Biya, gratitude for his achievements and promises of unalloyed support in future challenges, characterized celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of President Paul Biya's accession to the supreme magistracy at the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) headquarters in Yaounde on November 6, 2017. The celebration here was a one-speech event in which the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete succinctly presented the achievements of the New Deal incarnated by President Paul Biya. The hearts and determination of the President Biya's party members were translated in the message written in conspicuously placed banner in the celebration hall, "Militants and sympathizers of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement stand with the founder of the New Deal for enhancing the "Cameroonian spirit" consolidating national unity, integration and peace." It was in the same line that Jean Nkuete said the celebration was with pride for President Biya's works in consolidating peace and national unity. He said they were also celebrating with pride because of the already realized projects, ongoing ones and the projects in the pipeline. President Biya's 35th anniversary of accession to power came within a context of the attempt to divide Cameroon and other insecurity threats. Without naming the attempt which essentially is the intention of some separatists in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon, Jean Nkuete said a majority of Cameroonians reject division, hatred and violence. He said since the advent of the New Deal in 1982, Cameroon has been engaged in building a national identity which has given rise to the "Cameroon spirit" which is that of national unity, integration and peace. He used the popular adage, "We are together" to translate the willingness and determination of Cameroonians to live together. Mr Jean Nkuete saluted the presence of heads of diplomatic missions during the celebration, stating that they were witnesses to the advancement of Cameroon under the New Deal regime. He also saluted the fruitful collaboration of allied parties to accelerate the emergence of Cameroon. After the speech, then came the moment of sharing and conviviality over some food and drinks.