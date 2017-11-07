A daring woman stole over $6, 000 from a headmaster by impersonating a High Court judge before implicating then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa in a false ivory deal, a Harare magistrate has heard.

Runyararo Mawere, 33, of Unit B in Chitungwiza, impersonated Justice Esther Mhazo Muremba before implicating Mnangagwa in her shenanigans to steal from expelled Chivhu headmaster who had fallen in love with her on WhatsApp platform.

She was dragged to court on fraud allegations and was not asked to plead.

Harare magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa remanded her to November 29.

Ahead of this incident, Mawere recently appeared in court facing similar allegations and was also accused of impersonating the same Judge.

According to prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa, sometime in May this year, Mawere went to the complainant's school wheAre her late husband used to work as a boarding master.

Court heard she was pursuing her husband's benefits and was then told that the headmaster had been suspended.

On May 14, she then sent a WhatsApp message to him pretending as if she wanted to help.

She misrepresented that her father had a law firm, adding she had briefed him about the complainant's issue. She told him that he was only going to pay for travelling expenses.

Two days later, the man received another WhatsApp message form a NetOne line 0717 143 698 from Mawere who lied that she was Justice Muremba and was acting on behalf of Mawere's father who had travelled to Tanzania on business.

Mawere lied that she had sent a team to Chivhu Education District Office for preliminary investigations on his expulsion.

The complainant was pleased and continued chatting with Mawere who was acting judge before they fell in love.

Convinced that his case was now being solved the man agreed to send money to Mawere as per her requests, court heard.

Later, Mawere allegedly lied to the complainant saying she was into other deals which she claimed earned her a lot of money.

Upon realising that the headmaster was easy prey, on one occasion, she asked him to pay $300 towards an ivory deal. She said the deal would excel since Mnangagwa was involved.

Mawere lied that she was so close to then Vice President and the deal would never backfire since he was the minister of Justice.

Upon hearing several influential names being raised, the man was convinced and paid the $300.

He was told that he was going to be paid $25 000 in few days after the ivory had been sold abroad.

The former headmaster lost $6 523 in total and nothing was recovered.

He became aware that he could have been duped after reading a story involving Mawere in a newspaper where it was written that she had defrauded one Connec Musariri who stays in South Africa using the same trick.

The trial is expected to commence on November 8.

According to the state, Muremba has been interviewed and her statement has been recorded.

The Judge told police officers that Mawere was her cousin since their fathers were brothers.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.