6 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Homeboyz Captain Peter Wekesa Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

The rugby fraternity has yet again suffered more tragedy after former Homeboyz captain Peter Wekesa died on Sunday following a road accident in Mombasa.

Peter and his twin brother John were both pronounced dead at Mariakani Hospital where they had been rushed after they were involved in a tragic accident.

The duo were elder brothers to the late Andrew Wekesa, also a former Homeboyz rugby player, who was stabbed to death in January this year in Kitengela.

Peter, who captained Homeboyz to win the Eric Shirley Shield in 2011, which saw the Deejays being promoted to Kenya Cup. Peter and Andrew also played for Impala Saracens.

Their deaths came hours after Nakuru RC backrow Mike Okombe was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife MaryAnne Mumbi at a birthday party in Olive Inn area in Nakuru.

Homeboyz Rugby led the rugby fraternity in mourning the departed souls.

"We express our deep and heartfelt condolences as we join in praying for the Wekesa family who have lost three young men in less than a year," said the statement. "Let our Almighty God give the family strength to bear this heartbreaking loss."

Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga, who broke the news on their club website, said they will give further updates once we receive them as he requested people to all allow the family time to grieve.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) player James Kilonzo was shot dead by thugs in July this year.

Kenya

Nyeri Governor Gakuru Killed in Road Accident

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died on Tuesday morning in a road accident on the Thika-Murang'a Highway. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.