The rugby fraternity has yet again suffered more tragedy after former Homeboyz captain Peter Wekesa died on Sunday following a road accident in Mombasa.

Peter and his twin brother John were both pronounced dead at Mariakani Hospital where they had been rushed after they were involved in a tragic accident.

The duo were elder brothers to the late Andrew Wekesa, also a former Homeboyz rugby player, who was stabbed to death in January this year in Kitengela.

Peter, who captained Homeboyz to win the Eric Shirley Shield in 2011, which saw the Deejays being promoted to Kenya Cup. Peter and Andrew also played for Impala Saracens.

Their deaths came hours after Nakuru RC backrow Mike Okombe was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife MaryAnne Mumbi at a birthday party in Olive Inn area in Nakuru.

Homeboyz Rugby led the rugby fraternity in mourning the departed souls.

"We express our deep and heartfelt condolences as we join in praying for the Wekesa family who have lost three young men in less than a year," said the statement. "Let our Almighty God give the family strength to bear this heartbreaking loss."

Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga, who broke the news on their club website, said they will give further updates once we receive them as he requested people to all allow the family time to grieve.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) player James Kilonzo was shot dead by thugs in July this year.