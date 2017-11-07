6 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom Dealers Ask Nasa to Leave Politics Out of the Economy

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Safaricom Dealers Association has condemned the boycott called by NASA leaders, terming it as bad politics that hamper the economy.

The Association says the 428 dealers it represents and over 4000 M-Pesa agents countrywide are at risk of losing their livelihoods as a result of the boycott.

Also to be affected by the boycott is nearly a million lives supported directly and indirectly by Safaricom, says the dealers.

The Association's Chairperson Esther Muchemi says the prolonged electioneering period has already had a negative impact on their business, affecting some regions more than others.

"It is a fact that this call is likely to affect all businesses. As dealers, we have experienced a decline in business even before the elections," Muchemi said.

Muchemi urged Kenyans to 'sober up' and learn to draw the line between politics and business. "We are in business, we are not politicians. Run the politics but allow us to do our business as we run the economy."

Muchemi adds that the Association does not want to engage in politics and will therefore not be reaching out to the National Super Alliance for discussions on rescinding the boycott.

Last week, NASA listed three companies which it intends to boycott that include Safaricom Limited.

