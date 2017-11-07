Kenya: Tourists From the UK Up By 9.7%

Nairobi — Tourists from the United Kingdom have increased by 9.7 percent between January and September 2017 compared to the same period last year.

During the period UK tourist arrivals hit 78,930 compared to 71,958 in 2016.

KTB Chief Executive Officer, Betty Radier expressed her optimism that the current growth in tourist numbers would be enhanced with a number of marketing strategies KTB has put in place.

The board is currently leading over 30 Kenyan travel entities in showcasing their tourism products at the 38th World Travel Market (WTM) in London running until Wednesday.

"WTM is one of the platforms of showcasing Kenya's destination and product diversification. Our global campaigns are expected to boost our numbers from the market," Radier added.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Fatuma Hirsi Mohamed says the expo provides an opportunity for Kenya to sell its products and services .

'These range from mainstream tourist attractions to business tourism and conferencing facilities, and the more niche products such as luxury, adventure, culture and heritage tourism, sports and culinary tourism."

County Governments, tour operators and hoteliers are among the travel trade promoting the diverse tourism products and services Kenya has to offer.

Kenya will be among over 5,000 suppliers of travel and tourist products who are meeting to discover and negotiate the latest travel industry trends at the WTM, which is one of the world's largest tourism fair.