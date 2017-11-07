Kenya: Telkom, Police Tighten Grip on Top Spot

Kenya Police and Telkom consolidated their leads at the top of the Kenya Hockey Union men and women's Premier League after last weekend's round of matches.

The two sides secured impressive results to enhance their chances of clinching the titles at the end of the season.

Former men's champions Butali Sugar Warriors' hopes of reclaiming the title continue to fade after they lost 3-1 to second placed Greensharks. Kenya Police's 4-0 win over Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCA-U) saw them move to 52 points from 18 matches.

The law enforcers, who are seeking to reclaim the title they won in 2013, are the only unbeaten side in the division and have been tipped to go all the way and clinch the gong. But Police coach Kenneth Kaunda believes it is premature to celebrate with nine matches yet to be played.

"If we lose focus and show complacency, the 12 point gap will be wiped away and we will have no none to blame but ourselves," Kaunda said. While other teams struggle to score goals, Police are scoring at will. They have sounded the boards 60 times and only let in 13 - the best attack and defence in the division.

Greensharks kept up the pressure on Police after an impressive win over Butali. Greensharks' performance against the Kisumu-based club have many tipping them to be Police's biggest rivals for the title.

The two sides meet next month. Sharks, on 40 points, have played 21 matches, three more than Police and will hope the leaders drop points before their clash.

Butali, who were playing their first match of the second leg, are third with 36 points from 16 matches, one ahead of fourth placed Wazalendo. USIU complete the top five places.

At the bottom, Technical University of Kenya and Western Jagaurs are in danger of been relegated.

In the women's league, champions Telkom opened a five point lead after their weekend exploits. The 19 time champions, who have won 12 in a row, are still yet to concede a goal this season. Telkom's Jackline Mwangi, who bagged a brace in their 5-0 win over JKUAT, took her tally of the season to 16 goals, three behind top scorer and teammate Audrey Omaido.

"The season is going according to plan and we are well on course to lift the title," Mwangi noted. Amira Sailors, Strathmore Scorpions and JKUAT follow in that order.

Wazalendo Masters and Multimedia men are leading the battle for a place in the top tier with 26 points in Group A and B of the men's National League standings. Mvita XI of Mombasa. who are seeking a return to the top tier and Kisumu Youngsters are second in A and B with 24 and 25 points.