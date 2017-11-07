6 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Marsabit Residents Trapped on Sand Dunes as Floods Sweep Away Village

By Irene Mwendwa

Two people and hundreds of livestock are missing after floodwaters swept through manyattas in Olom Village, North Horr sub-County, on Sunday night.

Members of 76 families from the affected village in Marsabit County spent the night on sand dunes and a nearby hill after escaping the floods.

FLOODS

The two people - elderly couple - was feared dead, Maikona MCA Buke Diba told the Nation on the phone.

One other person who had been swept away by the floods was rescued in the morning.

Mr Diba said the floodwaters came from Mt Kulal - more than 80 kilometres away.

This is after heavy rains were experienced in the ranges located near Lake Turkana.

TRAPPED

Mr Diba said that the region is not accessible by road and the locals were still trapped by the floodwater.

"They have lost all their livestock and property. The residents had no time to salvage anything as they rushed to higher grounds on sand dunes and a nearby hill," he said.

Mr Diba urged well-wishers to donate food and other basic items.

He said the region could only be accessed by air.

HEAVY RAIN

Rains have been pounding several parts of Kenya, causing flooding and landslides.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned Kenyans to brace for more rains.

It asked those living near rivers to move to higher ground.

