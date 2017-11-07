Kenya: Raila Odinga Sends Success Message to KCSE Candidates

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has encouraged KCSE candidates to have hope for a good future, despite the depressing employment statistics in the country.

In a statement wishing them success, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader told them to give their best to attain a secondary school certificate and later on get a higher education qualification.

KENYA'S FUTURE

"It still pays to have a young population with fully developed intellectual abilities if we are to move forward as a country. It may well fall on this generation to put the country on the path to overcoming the numerous challenges we face. That will require the education they are pursuing now," Mr Odinga said on Monday.

"I therefore encourage the candidates to take heart and believe that the success we wish them in the exams is not just for their individual gain. The future of the nation hangs on it."

About 600,000 students across the nation started their KCSE written exams on Monday morning with the Mathematics paper.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i assured the country that there would be no leakage of the tests this year as stringent measures were taken to ensure the integrity of the exams.