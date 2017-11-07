South Africa: Pupils Affected By Wednesday's Taxi Strike Will Be Allowed to Write Exams

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged parents to take precaution and prioritise safety during the national taxi strike on Wednesday.

"It is important noting that this activity happens during our critical examination period and as such all learners will not be disadvantaged because of an activity which is beyond their control," said Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona in a statement.

All Grade 12 learners who might arrive late will be given an opportunity to write their exam.

"The department will invoke necessary prescripts for all those learners who might not make it to the exam. Chief Invigilators will also use their discretion, to accommodate learners to write at alternative centres."

Mabona said the department had communicated to all school principals to allow affected pupils to write their assessments and their exams.

Lesufi said: "It is concerning and unfortunate that, such activities continue to be organised during this critical period of examinations in the education environment, actually such activities subvert the country. All our Grade 12 learners should be preoccupied with preparations and excelling in their work than, any other activity that is derailing their efforts and focus thereof."

