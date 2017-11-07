Kenya: First Day of KCSE Goes on Smoothly

Nairobi — The first day of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations kicked off Monday with no incidences of indiscipline reported so far even as the Ministry of Education took extra measures to ensure that students sat for their examinations on time.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Fred Awuor, Jamhuri High School Principal commended the elaborate arrangements made by the ministry including adequate security which resulted in the smooth operations of the first day of the national examinations.

"The first day has ended well. We started with the Maths paper in the morning then did Chemistry paper one. One of the things that we must commend is that security has been good in addition to our boys behaving well," he said.

"We haven't had any case of indiscipline or anything that looks peculiar."

A total of 615,284 candidates are sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) countrywide.

"We have 147 candidates from the school and 334 for the private candidates who are sitting for the examination in our centre. We are happy with how we started in the morning. The papers came on time and we are looking for uneventful exam period," Awuor added.

The government had placed standby helicopters to aid in the delivery of KCSE exams in areas which had received a heavy downpour especially in the former Eastern regions where 117,000 candidates spread across 3016 centres were sitting for their exams.

Speaking after witnessing the launch of the examinations distribution in Embu town, Ogallo cited areas like Marsabit, Mandera, Isiolo and Moyale and lower Eastern regions as some that were experiencing flooding.

"We have put in place optimum security measures so that students can sit for their exams in a quiet and enabling condition. Exams will be delivered by helicopters in the areas experiencing heavy rains," he said.

Accompanied by Regional Education Director Margaret Leisuda, the commissioner wished all the candidates success in their examinations assuring them that the government takes seriously their commitment to advance in education.

School principals and education officials were at hand to receive the exam papers during the 6 am a function also witnessed by the Regional National Examination Council (NEC) coordinator Phoebe Njagi.

Across Nyanza region, a total of 100,781 candidates wrote their final Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with no incidences reported.