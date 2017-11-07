South Africa's top-ranked women's squash player, Milnay Louw notched up another Namibian Open title at the weekend.

Currently ranked 60th on the PSA world rankings, Louw beat England's Lauren Siddal in the final, played in Windhoek.

It was the 29-year-old's fifth Namibian Open title.

'Having won five times the pressure was definitely on me to defend my title,' she told Team SA.

'And dealing with really hot conditions as well as the extra bouncy ball at altitude was really challenging,' said Louw, who plays and coaches from Welgemoed Squash Club in Cape Town.

She played the host nation's Adri Lambert in the quarter-finals and won 3-0.

'Then I played South Africa's Chenya Tucker, who I've been playing with since the junior ranks, in the semi-finals. I also managed to secure a 3-0 win there.'

That pitted Louw up against Siddal in the final. Siddal, was previously ranked as high as 37th back in 2008 but isn't currently playing on the PSA circuit.

'I've played her before and know she can play at a very high pace and has the required racket skills to put the ball away.

'But I just focused on my own game and managed to close the match in three games and was very happy to win a sixth Namibian Open.'

Final score was 11-6 11-5 11-6 and that was Louw's last tournament for the year. 'Now it's only off-season training for now,' concluded the former De Kuilen Hoërskool product.