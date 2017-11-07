The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation in Katutura officially opened their new basketball court on 28 October 2017.

The new court was financed by the German embassy's micro-project fund to an amount of N$380 000.

Further sponsors were the former BAS supporting association Isibindi e.V. with its private German donors, as well as the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) in cooperation with the German Basketball Federation (DBB).

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by more than 100 people, amongst them many young basketball players, while the German ambassador to Namibia, Christian Schlage scored the first basket.

Attending DBB representative Joachim Spagele was impressed with the progress that had been made at BAS.

Andrew Masongo, president of the Namibia Basketball Federation, as well as Fred Mwiya, chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission thanked the German embassy and the German donors for their continued support of Namibian youth basketball.

In return, founding trustee of the BAS Foundation and basketball expert Frank Albin thanked the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service for availing the ground inside the Katutura Sport Complex and promised that BAS will maintain the facilities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by an official u18 Fiba 3x3 tournament in cooperation with NBF. BAS was founded in February 2010 and currently has 65 boys and girls from the ages of 7 to 19 attending the daily after-school program, as well as almost 100 children attending the open programme twice a week.

The BA motto is 'education first - basketball second.'

The BAS Foundation is supported by the project 'Free Throw - Basketball Artists against Hiv and Aids' through the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the German development organisation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. (BMZ).