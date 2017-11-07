Namibia: Parents Lock Down Omaruru School

Parents of pupils attending the Paheye Primary School at Omaruru yesterday locked down the school after learning that a teacher had resigned, and that four others intended doing the same.

The parents took this drastic step after they were told on Saturday that the teachers were resigning because of alleged unfair treatment by the school principal, Martha Garises.

The Paheye school has been in the news in the recent past after parents claimed that Garises' appointment was effected through tribal connections, and that she was not qualified for the post.

Some parents told The Namibian yesterday that about 430 pupils did not attend school because of the lockdown.

According to the parents, a few children came to school accompanied by their parents to demand that Garises leaves in order to stop the other teachers from resigning.

"We do not want the teachers to resign because of the principal. We demand that she be removed," one parent charged.

The parent said Garises came out later, accompanied by Erongo police commander Andreas Nelumbu.

Nelumbu told The Namibian that what the parents were doing was illegal.

"They cannot just change locks and bar the children from attending school," he stated.

The parents have the right to have issues, but they do not have the right to jeopardise the children's education, especially when the final exams, slated for 15 November, are so close, the senior police officer added.

"The issue with the headmaster is not our problem. This is a matter of law and order, and they never informed us of their intentions. They need to stop their actions, otherwise we may have to take further steps upon instruction," warned Nelumbu.

The parents, who were still sitting outside the school premises by yesterday afternoon, said they would remain there (and the children would stay at home) until they have feedback from the Erongo education directorate.

None of the relevant directorate's representatives were available for comment as they were attending a meeting. Garises also refused to comment.

The parents wanted Wilhelmine Mate, who has been teaching at Paheye since 1979 and had earlier acted as the headmaster, to be appointed principal.

They also claimed that Mate was more qualified than Garises, and besides that, the school always taught Otjiherero, which Garises is allegedly not familiar with.

Mate allegedly 'lost out' after falling sick and failing to attend an interview as a shortlisted candidate in 2015.

It is alleged by the parents that the directorate used this opportunity to slip in a candidate of their choice, Garises.

Mate appealed to the ministry to give her a fair chance, but education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp told this newspaper that they had done everything according to procedure - as an investigation which followed the appointment had also shown.

Parents have, however, rejected the outcome of that investigation. An arbitration case was submitted by Mate, who does not wish to comment until the matter is decided.

"We have written letters and made valid appeals against the appointment, but we are just being ignored. We are waiting for a solution," a parent said.