Zimbabwe: Mashonaland West Calls for Mnangagwa Ouster

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial executive council yesterday recommended the expulsion of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party for fanning factionalism. The council also recommended the expulsion of Politburo member Cde Prisca Mupfumira and Zvimba West House of Assembly member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi. Treasurer Cde Farai Charakatenda read the recommendations of the council at the Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting.

"The Mashonaland West provincial executive council recommends that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa be expelled from the party. The proposal was made by provincial youth chairman Cde Tawanda Rupiya and seconded by Cde Nobert Kazembe," read Cde Charakatenda.

"There were two other names, which were mentioned Cdes Prisca Mupfumira and Ziyambi Ziyambi. The proposal was made by Cde Godfrey Gandawa and seconded by Cde Nobert Kazembe," However, when a call for proposals to adopt the resolutions and subsequent secondment was made, Cde Ziyambi interjected arguing that charges he was facing and the relevant sections in the party constitution were not spelt out.

"What would have been ideal is, you should have stated the charges and infringements. As a party we have a constitution and we have rules that we follow, which rules did I break," he said. Provincial chairman Cde Ephraim Chengeta said recent events across the country have laid a heavy burden on President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

"There are challenges in the party, which are known by everyone including you, the leadership. It is in the newspapers and on television," he said.

"These are being caused by us the leadership resulting in a heavy burden on our leader President Mugabe and the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe. We move together with the President as Mash West. We follow the instructions of Dr Mugabe." He said Mashonaland West Province stands by President Mugabe as the only centre of power and his wife Dr Mugabe. Cde Chengeta said the party in the province will dissociate itself from anyone who deviates from that position. The President, he said, has been resolute in defending positions that empower indigenous people no matter how unpopular they make him.

"The works that the President has done and continues to do are too numerous to count. We know them. They are good for us, for Sadc and Africa as a whole. He took the land when it was inconceivable," he said. The meeting was attended by Politburo members Dr Douglas Mombeshora and Cde Patrick Zhuwao, Central Committee members Dr Philip Chiyangwa and Cde Webster Shamu, as well as provincial members among others.