7 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wayde 'Honoured' to Be Up for IAAF Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa sprinter Wayde van Niekerk is "honoured" to have been nominated for this year's IAAF World Athlete of the Year award.

Van Niekerk has been recognised once again for another incredible season, after being included among the three men's finalists.

His 2017 campaign included two medals at the World Championships in London in August and a 300m world best of 30.81 in Ostrava in June.

Van Niekerk also went unbeaten in the 400m event, successfully defending his global title.

"It is such an honour to be recognised as a finalist again," he said.

"Just to be mentioned alongside such amazing athletes is special. Congratulations and good luck to my fellow finalists."

Van Niekerk is up against British distance runner Mo Farah , who secured the 10 000m gold and 5 000m silver at the World Championships, and world high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar.

Last year Van Niekerk was also among the finalists, after winning the Olympic 400m title and breaking the world record, but he lost out to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt who earned his third straight Olympic treble.

The winner will be revealed at the annual IAAF awards ceremony in Monaco on November 24.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

World Champion Wayde Van Niekerk Nominated for World Athlete 2017

Wayde van Niekerk is in line for another prestigious accolade, it was revealed on Monday, after the 400m world champion… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.