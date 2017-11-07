South Africa sprinter Wayde van Niekerk is "honoured" to have been nominated for this year's IAAF World Athlete of the Year award.

Van Niekerk has been recognised once again for another incredible season, after being included among the three men's finalists.

His 2017 campaign included two medals at the World Championships in London in August and a 300m world best of 30.81 in Ostrava in June.

Van Niekerk also went unbeaten in the 400m event, successfully defending his global title.

"It is such an honour to be recognised as a finalist again," he said.

"Just to be mentioned alongside such amazing athletes is special. Congratulations and good luck to my fellow finalists."

Van Niekerk is up against British distance runner Mo Farah , who secured the 10 000m gold and 5 000m silver at the World Championships, and world high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar.

Last year Van Niekerk was also among the finalists, after winning the Olympic 400m title and breaking the world record, but he lost out to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt who earned his third straight Olympic treble.

The winner will be revealed at the annual IAAF awards ceremony in Monaco on November 24.

Source: Sport24