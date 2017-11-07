Nigeria: Suicide Bombers in Fresh Strikes Near Maiduguri

Photo: This Day

Suicide attack in Maiduguri

At least four persons were confirmed dead and six others - all local farmers - got injured after suicide bombers believed to be deployed by Boko Haram insurgents detonated themselves near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Multiple blasts were heard across the city early Tuesday starting at about 8.20am to about 9.51am.

A top official of the Civilian-JTF, Danbatta Bello, told PREMIUM TIMES the blasts were caused by four female suicide bombers who were trying to invade Maiduguri through a suburb called Mairi-Kwait, located behind the University of Maiduguri.

The civilian-JTF personnel said the mission of the attackers was foiled outside the fortifications set up around the university to ward off incessant attacks early this year.

Mr. Bello said of the four suicide bombers, one blew herself up in the bush not far away from the fortification, while three others came closer before detonating themselves.

He said six farmers who were harvesting their crops were injured by the multiple blasts.

"We have just returned from the scene of the blast which was near Mairi-Kwait," said Mr. Bello. "They were four female suicide bombers, and all of them got themselves killed in the blasts. One died in the bush, and three others died near the parapet after they detonated on a farmland where six farmers who were harvesting their crops got injured."

Military sirens could be heard in the charged atmosphere, as soldiers raced in trucks towards the area, witnesses said.

A staff of the university told PREMIUM TIMES that all was quiet within the campus that just opened about a month ago.

