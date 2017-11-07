5 November 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Sugar Dependent Businesses Resume Operation

Sugar-dependent factories have recommenced operations after the Ethiopian Sugar Corporation resumed the supply of sugar. The Corporation has started providing one-third of the quota allocated to soft drink, biscuit, sweet and sugar producers from its store located in Adama.

The Corporation started distribution after 700,000qls of sugar were imported from Algeria and Thailand. Following the resumption, MOHA, a bottler of Mirinda, Pepsi Cola and 7up, began production two weeks ago.

Since early September 2017, there has been a chronic shortage of sugar in the country.

"Productivity was low due to extreme weather conditions," said Gashaw Aychiluhim, corporate communications director of the Corporation, explaining the primary cause of the scarcity.

Last year, the Corporation's six sugar-producing plants turned out 3.5 million tonnes of sugar- accounting for half of the country's demand.

Besides sugar dependent businesses, the Corporation is also distributing sugar to consumer unions.

Ethiopia

