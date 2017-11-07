Cameroon: Consolidation of Peace - Programme Launched At IRIC

An external programme of The Hague Academy of International Law will train experts on the management of global threats to peace and security.

In an effort to better secure peace in the country, an external programme to train peace ambassadors in international law has been initiated at the International Relations Institute of Cameroon, IRIC, following a partnership with The Hague Academy of International Law. The Programme was officially launched on November 3, 2017 by External Relations Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella in the presence of the Minister of Higher Education and Chancellor of Academic Orders, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo. Organised under the theme; "International law as an instrument of international solidarity and the fight against global threats in Africa", the programme has as objective to train stakeholders in the interpretation of international laws so as to better tackle insecurity within the continent. Minister Mbella Mbella expressed gratitude for the programme which to him is a product of the peaceful cooperation between Cameroon and The Hague. He expressed optimism for the programme saying the courses consider important parameters of peace, security, health and environmental protection. He appreciated the participation of African countries at the International Criminal Court and the development of international law between states, but bemoaned some threats like human trafficking, trans-boarder crimes and global warming. To the Minister of Higher Education, the challenges of insecurity at the Gulf of Guinea, attacks by terrorist groups and the need for the protection of the Congo Basin as well as the Niger Delta warrant well educated and trained persons in international law who can enhance border security and consolidate peace as a means of fighting these global threats. With a better understanding of international law, he said, regional integration will be guaranteed and development evident. Meanwhile, the President of the Curatorium, Prof. Yves Daudet, stated that the programme is tailored to improve the culture of peace. For the Director of IRIC, Salomon Eheth, the institution which has trained some 2,700 diplomats of 40 different nationalities is a veritable observatory of international relations in the region and is therefore committed to stimulating activities of the progressive development of international law which The Hague Academy of International Law is pushing in Cameroon.