7 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: South West - Fako III Hails President Biya's Stewardship

By Kunyui Ngonmenyui

Peace, unity, democracy and progress were among the values they said he incarnates.

Supporters and sympathisers of CPDM Fako III indicated that the Head of State, President Paul Biya has been the guarantor of national peace, unity, democracy and progress since his ascension to the Supreme Magistracy of the country on November 6, 1982. They said 35 years is time of maturity for his stewardship to propel Cameroon to emergence by 2035.

The appraisals were made yesterday November 6, 2017 at the Youth and Animation Centre in Buea as Fako III participated in national celebrations marking President Biya's 35 years reign.

CPDM Fako III Section president, David Mafany Namange saluted the measures taken by the Head of State to ease tension in the Anglophone Regions of Cameroon. He said there is continuous need for nation building for peace to triumph.

The President of WCPDM Fako III, Mbua Hannah Etonde, talked of women emancipation which has been piloted by the Head of State. She cited many women holding positions of responsibility today which according to her had happened only in President Biya's reign.

Youth wing President of CPDM Fako III, Njie Franklin Njie, hailed the University of Buea Teaching Hospital foundation stone laid recently which he said when the project matures the beneficiaries will mostly be youth.

He enumerated various employment avenues in Fako III for youth made available by President Biya's government. "The people of Buea are proud of the choice they made in 1982," he said. To parents still keeping their kids at home, Njie Franklin Njie appealed to them to send the children back to school.

