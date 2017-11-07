Angola: Condolence Messages On Gen. Matos Death Continue

Luanda — Several condolence messages for the death of general João de Matos, which occurred last Saturday in Spain, continue to be sent to the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP).

Various personalities and institutions have been manifesting their consternation for the death of João de Matos, in which they also highlight the qualities of the late general, who is deemed a great combatant for peace in Angola.

In this ambit, ANGOP has received condolence messages from the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Oil Ministry, Kissama Foundation, as well as the provincial governors of Zaire, Cuanza Norte, Cuando Cubango, Cuanza Sul and Malanje.

From abroad, ANGOP received messages from the Angolan Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Angolan embassies in Guinea-Bissau and Brazil.