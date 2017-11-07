7 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Condolence Messages On Gen. Matos Death Continue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Several condolence messages for the death of general João de Matos, which occurred last Saturday in Spain, continue to be sent to the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP).

Various personalities and institutions have been manifesting their consternation for the death of João de Matos, in which they also highlight the qualities of the late general, who is deemed a great combatant for peace in Angola.

In this ambit, ANGOP has received condolence messages from the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Oil Ministry, Kissama Foundation, as well as the provincial governors of Zaire, Cuanza Norte, Cuando Cubango, Cuanza Sul and Malanje.

From abroad, ANGOP received messages from the Angolan Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Angolan embassies in Guinea-Bissau and Brazil.

Angola

President Highlights Diamonds in Country's Growth

President João Lourenço Monday in Luanda highlighted the importance of diamonds in the growth of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.