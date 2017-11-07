7 November 2017

South Africa: KZN Construction Worker Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor

A 29-year-old man has died after falling from the fourth floor at a construction site in Umhlanga, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that at about 08:00 today (Tuesday), a man slipped and fell from the fourth floor whilst removing shutter boards at a construction site. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

An inquest docket is being investigated by Durban North police, Mbhele said.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said reports from the scene allege that the worker fell approximately 12 metres from scaffolding.

"Netcare911 paramedics found that the man had sustained multiple injuries. An advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, tragically however, despite the efforts to resuscitate the man, his injuries were too severe and he died at the scene," Dollman said.

