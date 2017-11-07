South Africa: NPA Declines to Prosecute Phahlane

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced it won't prosecute former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane because there were "no prospects of success".

Phahlane was charged with defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly contacted witnesses interviewed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for an investigation they were conducting into allegations that he, as a career police officer, could afford a house estimated to be worth about R8-million.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that they declined to prosecute.

"There are no prospects of success in this case," he said.

"We don't send a matter to court if we're going to lose," Mfaku added.

In November last year, News24 reported that IPID had been investigating how Phahlane, a career police officer, managed to afford the house, which he had built in 2011 and 2012.

Allegations of cash payments of at least R700 000 and money stuffed into plastic shopping bags form part of the probe.

IPID told News24 on Tuesday that it was aware of the NPA's decision not to prosecute Phahlane and had asked the NPA to review its decision.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said that the police watchdog became aware of the NPA's decision "a few months ago".

"We wrote to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to review the decision not to prosecute Lt-Gen Phahlane," Dlamini said.

"We are still waiting for the NDPP's response," he said.

