5 November 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Germany Commits €212.6 Million to Ethiopia

The governments of Germany and Ethiopia signed a three-year framework agreement based on three focal areas: Agriculture, Education and Biodiversity.

The agreement was signed by Admasu Nebebe, state minister for Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) and Stefan Oswald (PhD), director for Sub Saharan Africa in the German Federal Ministry of Development and Economic Cooperation, on November 3, 2017, at the premises of the Ministry located along King George VI Avenue.

For the implementation of the framework agreement, Germany has allocated a total of 212.6 million euros for the next three years. Out of this, 126 million euros will be assigned for the programmes under the Development Cooperation Fund, while the remaining is for special and additional funds.

"This agreement will help the country bolster higher education and the TVET sector- critical to meet the country's growing demand for skilled labour," said Admasu, during the agreement signing ceremony.

