Ethiopia: Lease Financing Worth 400 Million Br in the Pipeline

Addis Capital Goods Finance Business S.C announced its plan to supply capital goods worth 400 million Br through lease financing to micro and small-scale enterprises in this fiscal year.

The Company plans to supply goods to 2,500 micro and small-scale enterprises engaged in manufacturing industries such as textile, wood, metal, leather and agro-processing, according to Getachew Mekuria, director of Planning, Marketing & Promotion at the Company.

So far, in the first quarter of this fiscal year, the Company has provided machinery worth 16.3 million Br to 357 enterprises. These enterprises have 506 members and are creating job opportunities for 906 individuals.

Addis Capital is also supplying manufacturing goods worth between 100,000 Br to one million Birr to the enterprises engaged in different sectors in a long-term lease financing system.

The Company, established in 2014, supports over 2,000 clients granting loans exceeding 53 million Br.