5 November 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Lease Financing Worth 400 Million Br in the Pipeline

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Capital Goods Finance Business S.C announced its plan to supply capital goods worth 400 million Br through lease financing to micro and small-scale enterprises in this fiscal year.

The Company plans to supply goods to 2,500 micro and small-scale enterprises engaged in manufacturing industries such as textile, wood, metal, leather and agro-processing, according to Getachew Mekuria, director of Planning, Marketing & Promotion at the Company.

So far, in the first quarter of this fiscal year, the Company has provided machinery worth 16.3 million Br to 357 enterprises. These enterprises have 506 members and are creating job opportunities for 906 individuals.

Addis Capital is also supplying manufacturing goods worth between 100,000 Br to one million Birr to the enterprises engaged in different sectors in a long-term lease financing system.

The Company, established in 2014, supports over 2,000 clients granting loans exceeding 53 million Br.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Airline Set to Begin Daily Flights to Zanzibar

TOURISTS' arrivals into Zanzibar Islands are set to increase, thanks to the introduction of Ethiopian airlines daily… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.