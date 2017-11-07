Former vice president Joyce Mujuru has come out in support of fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa's supporters who booed First Lady Grace Mugabe in Bulawayo during the presidential youth interface on Saturday.

A group of suspected Mnangagwa's supporters allegedly bussed from Masvingo province booed the First Lady, a development which angered President Robert Mugabe.

In a statement released by her spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro, Mujuru saluted Mnangagwa's supporters for insulting Grace.

"National People's Party (NPP) congratulates the people of Masvingo and Midlands for defying the outrageous establishment of the Gushungo dynasty. The non-mitigated relentless attack on the heroic Masvingo and Midlands people by the dynasty demonstrates an insecure and a dying regime that thrives on coercion.

NPP salutes the two provinces for being liberated zones from the dictatorial grip of a dying regime. Thank you Masvingo and Midlands," said Mujuru.

She urged the embattled Mnangangwa to resign and join her in opposition politics.

"Mnangagwa sir, and with due respect it is time to redeem yourself and walk out on this falling dynasty. Together we can build another great Zimbabwe not driven by love for power and money but genuine love and commitment to one's country."

Mnangagwa has since been fired.

Mujuru said she was prepared to forgive Mnangagwa for supporting her ouster from Zanu PF in 2014.

"Above everything else, Teurai Ropa Mujuru has a motherly and sisterly forgiving heart. Nothing is more important to divide Zimbabweans in order to ensure that the national problem of Gushungo Dynasty is resolved come 2018 elections," the statement said.

The NPP leader said time has come for all Zimbabweans to unite and prevent President Mugabe from handing over power to his wife.

"NPP urges all peace loving Zimbabweans to unite and stop this Dynasty madness come 2018 harmonised elections. None but ourselves as Zimbabweans can rescue ourselves from the Gushungo dynasty," said Mujuru.

Booed and angered ... President Mugabe and wife

Mujuru also condemned the government's recent decision to buy chiefs brand new cars saying the move was tantamount to vote buying ahead of the 2018 elections.

"We take this opportunity to condemn in the strongest sense the vote buying being publicly by the Gushungo Dynasty through buying of new motor vehicles for the local chiefs and dishing out of tonnes of rice to selected few and partisan churches by Robert Mugabe's young wife.

Clearly such a conduct makes a case of electoral rigging of the highest order and as a party, we challenge the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to condemn such practises by the Gushungo dynasty or else Makarau must do the honourable thing to resign forthwith for derelict of duty," she said.