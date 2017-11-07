Namibia Breweries Limited held a groundbreaking ceremony for its N$26 million depot at Walvis Bay on Friday.

The depot will be situated in the harbour town's new industrial area, and construction is expected to be completed in a year.

The brewery's logistics manager, Abrie du Plooy, said having a depot at Walvis Bay was strategic because most of the NBL's coastal customers are at the town, while it also closes the gap for the company's export trade and commodity imports.

The company's managing director, Wessie van der Weshuizen, said NBL exports to 17 countries and boasts an export volume of about 24 million litres of beer that brought in N$96 million of its total 2016/17 revenue of N$2,7 billion.

NBL dismantled its Hansa breweries at Swakopmund about 10 years ago, with the facilities since then only serving as a distribution and coastal administration block.

Van der Weshuizen said plans for the Swakopmund facility could include luxury units, which would be a more profitable option than the status quo. The land NBL owns at Swakopmund is estimated to be worth about N$50 million.

"The new coastal depot will be one of its kind with regards to investment and volume. It will be a world-class facility for our employees to come to, and it is part of Walvis Bay's development into a regional trade hub," enthused Van der Westhuizen.