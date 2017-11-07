Namibia: Windhoek Jazz Festival Delivers Exciting Show

As the clouds filled the sky to block out the hot Namibian sun, the stage was set on Saturday for an exciting Windhoek Jazz Festival.

Independence Stadium was the place to be as the festival provided a chilled day for watching wonderful live performances while enjoying the cool air and a few Windhoek Lagers.

Performers included Big Ben, Ringo Madlingozi, Lize Ehlers, Suzy Eises, Mi Casa, Major 7th, Erna Chumu, William Peterson and Mané Fernandes 'Bouncecore'.

Major 7th, a group of six extremely talented musicians from Rehoboth, brought some of the Tjanland flavour to Windhoek with a unique blend of jazz and langarm. The group also entertained with old school R&B hits which were well received by the audience.

Song Night trailblazer Ehlers took to the stage in an eccentric fashion, true to character. With savvy stage presence, she performed a few of her new hits alongside singer and radio presenter Ori. Ehlers engaged with the crowd and it was pleasant to watch her perform.

Sadly, the same can't be said for Mané Fernandes 'Bouncecore', which features Filipe Louro on bass and Afro-Cuban electronic Pedro Vasconcelos. Unfortunately, this was not the platform or the right audience for the group. Their mixture of techno-jazz and electronics didn't sit well with the majority of the crowd as the performance was more torture than entertainment.

Two artists who garnered most of the positive response from the audience were Big Ben and Ringo. Big Ben, who's not an award-winning singer for nothing, knows how to interact with the audience and the music equally, delivering a true and heartfelt performance.

Ditto for Ringo. The South African artist was welcomed with open arms by Namibia and his act was testament to that. Performing his classical hit 'Sondela', Ringo was one of the most exciting acts to witness on stage.

As the stadium was filled to the max, safety and security was no issue. However, waiting in line for food or drinks was a hassle - something that can be worked on next time.

As for sound and the stage, DB Audio met their amazing standards once again. The only problem was the waiting period between performers. With more stage hands, this process could have been smoother.

Apart from a few snoozy performances, the Windhoek Jazz Festival delivered an exciting show.