At the National Theatre, Addis Abeba, on October 31, the play 'Barefoot' officially opened. Starring the likes of Seyum Tefera, Wasihun Tefera and Elsabet Elaku, the play narrates the last days of the Greek philospher Socrates, and his struggle within the political climate of his time. It was originally written by American playwright Maxwell Anderson as 'Barefoot in Athens', translated to Amharic by Aschalew Fekede and directed for the stage by Rahel Teshome.

