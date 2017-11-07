7 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 'Team Swapo' Fan Assaults Geingob Supporter

By Placido Hilukilwa

Oshana businessman Sigo Amunyela, who is a vocal campaigner for Swapo's acting president and Namibian head of state Hage Geingob, has registered a case of common assault and crimen injuria against presumed 'Team Swapo' supporter Gerson Keendjele.

Amunyela opened the case following an incident at a drinking spot at Oshakati on Friday.

The assault allegedly happened in the Oneshila informal settlement when Keendjele allegedly punched Amunyela with a fist, leaving him with a swollen upper lip.

Amunyela said the incident was preceded by a heated telephonic exchange between himself and Keendjele. "He telephoned me earlier, calling me names, insulting me, and claiming that I was phoning people to tell them not to attend a 'Team Swapo' gathering which was scheduled for Saturday.

I reported the intimidating phone call to a group of comrades, who proceeded to confront Keendjele and asked him why he was misbehaving.

"Moments later, he arrived at the bar and walked straight to where I was seated. He was angry, and my comrades tried to dissuade and stop him.

But he managed to sneak in a fist, punching me on the mouth. He then walked back to his vehicle, and drove off after making it clear that he will deal with me at a later stage," Amunyela said.

The incident was reported to the police, and a case of common assault and crimen injuria was registered (CR 37/11/2017). "I did not punch him back because there is no need for us to fight physically. Comrade Hage advised us to play the ball and not the man and we are heeding his advice," Amunyela said.

Businessman Ben Haupindi, also an avid Geingob supporter, said he witnessed the incident.

Another Geingob supporter, Martin Shigwedha, said: "If Keendjele aimed to intimidate Geingob supporters, then he made a serious miscalculation. His action only served to prove once again that our rivals are hopelessly desperate. But we are here to campaign for comrade Hage, to ensure his victory and the victory of his team ... and we mean business."

Swapo's regional coordinator for Oshana, Samuel Nelongo, said the incident was brought to his attention, but he has not yet spoken to those involved to hear both sides of the story.

"I was told it happened at a bar, and not at a political event. I am therefore not sure whether it was a private matter between two private citizens or something to do with the party," he noted. Contacted for comment, Keendjele confirmed that he punched Amunyela. "I only phoned him to tell him to stop discouraging people who wanted to attend Team Swapo's star rally, but he reacted by insulting me. He even tried to invade the venue of the rally, distributing T-shirts of rival candidates, but the police stopped him. As you already know, Amunyela is a troublemaker," Keendjele said yesterday.

Keendjele said he was at the police station registering cases of crimen injuria, not only against Amunyela but also against a certain Nghipunyati, who allegedly tarnished his name on Facebook.

Asked why the suspect was not arrested although he is known to the police, police spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo said he was not aware of the incident as he is currently outside the region.

Regional commander Rauha Amwele could also not shed more light as she was attending a meeting.

