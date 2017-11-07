Namibia: Seek Assistance, Resettled Farmers Urged

Resettled farmers should seek assistance from the Farmers' Support Project, which is administered by the Ministry of Land Reform and various other stakeholders.

This was said by deputy land reform minister Priscilla Boois when she addressed the fourth annual Khomas resettlement farmers' day which was commemorated at the Khomas Regional Council offices in Windhoek on Friday.

She said the project was tailor-made to respond to the needs of all farmers before and after they are resettled. In most cases resettled farmers fail to produce as farmers. These range from lack of equipment and infrastructure to lack of skills.

The farmers' day was first introduced in 2014 to bring together all resettled farmers and give them an opportunity to meet and network with agricultural experts and share land-related information and farming ideas.

This year, discussions among others focused on legislation and regulation on livestock movement and disease control, policies and regulations for forest management, feedback on evaluation of farming productivity and fire control.

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua highlighted the importance of sustainable farming and equal land distribution.

"Farmers find it tough to keep their livestock alive and to grow their crops and it is my hope that this platform will empower and equip them with appropriate farming techniques to progress through these tough times," she said.

Agriculture minister John Mutorwa, who also graced the event, urged farmers to start adopting smart agricultural practices like keeping records and monitoring progress of farming activities.

Mutorwa further called on all stakeholders in the farming sector to uphold service delivery values and embrace cooperation and collaboration.

- Nampa