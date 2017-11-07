7 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 14-Year-Old Raped At Swakopmund

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adam Hartman

A 14-year-old girl was raped by a 20-year-old suspect at Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement on Saturday.

The incident happened in the early evening when the victim was walking home, and a man grabbed her and dragged her into his house where he raped her, according to a police report issued yesterday.

The suspect allegedly tied the girl's feet and hands to the bed, and molested her.

He was arrested, and is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today.

Meanwhile, the case of Zenobia Seas, accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter, Ava Owoses, in September 2016, was transferred to the Windhoek High Court.

Seas allegedly suffocated her daughter on a beach near Mile 108 before attempting to commit suicide by setting herself and the toddler's body on fire in her car. She was stopped on time after her mobile phone was tracked to the scene.

A journal found at the scene with an entry allegedly shows her confessing what she had done: that she gave Owoses camphor oil, and held the child's mouth and nose closed until she suffocated.

Namibia

Retired Judge Levy Dies

Former High Court judge Harold Levy, who was responsible for some landmark judgements delivered in Namibia during the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.