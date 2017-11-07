A 14-year-old girl was raped by a 20-year-old suspect at Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement on Saturday.

The incident happened in the early evening when the victim was walking home, and a man grabbed her and dragged her into his house where he raped her, according to a police report issued yesterday.

The suspect allegedly tied the girl's feet and hands to the bed, and molested her.

He was arrested, and is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today.

Meanwhile, the case of Zenobia Seas, accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter, Ava Owoses, in September 2016, was transferred to the Windhoek High Court.

Seas allegedly suffocated her daughter on a beach near Mile 108 before attempting to commit suicide by setting herself and the toddler's body on fire in her car. She was stopped on time after her mobile phone was tracked to the scene.

A journal found at the scene with an entry allegedly shows her confessing what she had done: that she gave Owoses camphor oil, and held the child's mouth and nose closed until she suffocated.